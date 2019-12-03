ATM theft bid: two youths held

Two youths were arrested by the police on Monday in connection with a failed ATM theft attempt at Kondazhy, near Chelakkara, in the early hours of the day.

Rahul, 23, of Vaniyamkulam, and Prajith, 25, of Palakkad, who are running a hotel at Ottappalam, turned to theft when they incurred loss in business, according to the police.

They had tried to steal money from an ATM at Ottappalam in a similar manner. Later they procured a gas cutter and other tools from Coimbatore.

They chose the ATM at Kondazhy as it is situated in an isolated place that too without a security guard or burglar alarm. The duo wearing helmet reached the ATM in a friend’s car and covered the CCTV camera with the foil of toffee.

Timely intervention by local people thwarted the theft attempt. Though the front portion of the machine was broken open, the thieves could not take the cash tray.

A youth staying in a nearby flat who noticed spark and fire from the ATM counter alerted the grama panchayat president, who, in turn, informed the police and the owner of the building.

Tried to flee

When the thieves found light in the neighbouring houses, they escaped in the car with the cylinders, gas cutter and other equipment. While they were trying to flee, the car plunged into a roadside canal. Later, they reached Wadakkanchery in an autorickshaw. From there, they reached Thrissur via Koratty, from where they were arrested.

The police found the abandoned gas cylinder, oxygen cylinder, fake number plates, chilli powder, gas cutter, sword and bags on the roadside near Kondazhy.