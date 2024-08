The police foiled an alleged attempt by a youngster to break into an ATM at Mogral in Kasaragod in the early hours of Thursday. The culprit, with his face covered, reportedly fled at the sight of a police patrol team. The ATM belonged to the South Indian Bank.

According to Kumbala inspector K.P. Vinod Kumar, the CCTV footage showed a young man with his face covered emerging in a frenzy after the alarm went off.

A forensic team conducted an inspection at the scene later. A case was registered.