ATL Thiruvananthapuram unit supplies critical components for Aditya-L1 mission

September 02, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Ananth Technologies Ltd (ATL), Thiruvananthapuram, has supported the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) by supplying critical systems and packages for the PSLV-C57 mission which placed the Aditya-L1 spacecraft in orbit around the earth on Saturday. ATL, under contract with the ISRO’s Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), carried out the sub-assemblies of various flight systems and stages, including their integration and checkout, environmental testing and transportation, the company said in a statement. The ATL’s Thiruvananthapuram unit also supplied more than 48 critical avionics packages, including on-board computers, telemetry, and power systems for the mission, the statement said.

