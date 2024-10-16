Athithi mobile application for migrant worker registration to be available from October 25

Labour Minister V.Sivankutty on Wednesday launched the Athithi mobile application for the registration and streamlining of various benefits for migrant workers. He said that the process of registration of the entire migrant workforce in the State is progressing at a fast pace. With the Athithi App getting released, the registration process is expected to speed up.

The testing of the application has been completed and will be made available in Playstore from October 25 onwards. Till now, as many as 1.6 lakh migrant workers have registered through the Athithi portal. Migrant workers, contractors or employers can register the workers using the Athithi portal or mobile application. The registration form is available in English and Hindi. The workers will need to provide personal details, photo and a copy of the Aadhaar card.

The Assistant Labour Officer will vet the details entered through the portal or mobile application, following which the worker will be able to download a virtual ID card. Mr.Sivankutty said that the virtual ID will henceforth be used for providing all benefits, including insurance, for migrant workers. He said that the State government’s policies are aimed at ensuring social economic security for the migrant workers, including proper wages, safe working conditions, insurance and education for their children.

Labour Department Secretary K.Vasuki, Labour Commissioner Safna Nazarudeen and other officials spoke.