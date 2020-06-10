Athirappilly project only through consensus: govt.

The State government has reiterated that it had not retracted from its stated position to implement the Athirappilly hydroelectric project only through consensus. The mandatory clearances are being sought as a routine procedure, it said.

Power sector sources told The Hindu that the no-objection certificate was issued in response to a letter from the Centre last year reminding that techno-economic clearance for the project had expired and the State would have to secure the clearance yet again from the Central Electricity Authority.

This is only the first step and the government will have to get an environmental clearance and also conduct an environmental impact assessment before going ahead with the project, the sources said.

Centre’s directive

The Centre issued the letter after reviewing the work on hydroelectric projects and in line with its policy that adequate hydro-generation was imperative for integrating renewable energy to the power stream.

Unlike the fluctuating renewable energy from wind and solar, hydro-generation could be regulated and hence the Centre has laid a thrust for promoting such projects too for maintaining a consistency power flow, the sources said.

Power sourcing at affordable rates through long-term purchase agreement is possible at present. The market at present has surplus energy too, but it would fluctuate too.

Standalone project

A standalone project such as the Athirappilly project is not quite significant in the current context for meeting the State’s soaring power demand. But the government has asked the board to keep the project alive on the premise that a discussion for evolving a consensus could be initiated in future after securing the mandatory clearances.

The present controversy in the name of the project is unfounded. Issuing an NOC need not be construed as the government’s plan to go ahead in the right earnest. Such moves call for a political decision and unless there is a dilution in policy, the fears are unfounded, the sources said.