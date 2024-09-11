Athirappilly project can be tendered tomorrow if approval is given today, says KSEB CMD

While concern for the environment is good, it should not hinder power projects, Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) chairman and managing director Biju Prabhakar indicated on Wednesday, stating that the Athirappilly power project can be “tendered tomorrow if approval is given today.”

Making a presentation on the State’s electricity scenario at a public hearing organised by the Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission on electricity tariff revision proposals, Mr. Prabhakar claimed that the 163 MW project is not harmful to the environment.

The contentious Athirappilly project, envisaged in the Chalakkudy river basin, has remained tangled up in environmental concerns for decades.

Many States were also pursuing projects to generate electricity from nuclear power sources, Mr. Prabhakar said. The only solution before Kerala is to increase the installed capacity of internal power generation, given the fact it banks on ‘imports’ for meeting 70-75% of its electricity requirement, he said. He attributed the delay in establishing new projects to financial constraints, difficulties in securing environmental and forest clearances and local protests.

Absence of significant investment in new power projects was the “fundamental issue” faced by the State’s power sector, he said.

While the KSEB was targeting an installed capacity of 10,000 MW by 2030, the present installed capacity, KSEB and other sources combined, stood at 3419 MW. The significant growth in solar power capacity had the disadvantage of being surplus during daytime when the demand was at its lowest, and scarce during the high-demand evening hours, he said.

On the increase in the spending power purchases to meet additional demand, Mr. Prabhakar noted that this year, the cost could touch ₹15,000 crore. In 2023-24, power purchase costs stood at ₹12,983 crore.

“In the last 10 years, only 101 MW was added in the hydel sector. Ongoing projects, including 60 MW Pallivasal Extension scheme, would add only 171 MW more,” he said.