Kerala woman, who moved Supreme Court for repatriation, gives birth a day after husband’s death

Kozhikode

09 June 2020 19:33 IST

Nithin died of heart failure in Dubai

Unaware of her husband’s death in Dubai, Athira Geetha Sreedharan, who had filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court seeking help to return home following the COVID-19 induced lockdown, gave birth to a baby girl in Kozhikode on Tuesday morning.

Nithin Chandran, 29, a mechanical engineer employed with a construction firm in Dubai, died early morning on Monday. The couple had attracted media attention after Athira, a software professional, had moved the apex court to fly down to Kerala to deliver their first baby. He was also supposed to fly with his wife, but decided to stay back as he did not want to waste a seat on the emergency repatriation flights.

She had reached her native village in Perambra in Kozhikode on the first Vande Bharat Mission flight from Dubai to Kozhikode on May 7. Both mother and baby are in good health, it is learnt.

After the news of Nithin’s death, Athira’s family decided to move her to a private hospital here. A C-section delivery was performed following doctors’ advice.

COVID negative

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Prevention, United Arab Emirates, issued an official death notification document stating that Nithin had died after a congestive heart failure. He had sought treatment for heart ailment a year ago. As his COVID-19 test turned negative, his body is expected to be repatriated to Kozhikode soon.

Nithin was active in social service, including Blood Donors Kerala-UAE chapter, and was a volunteer of INCAS Youth Wing, a community group.