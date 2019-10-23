Athijeevika scheme for families in dire straits

The State government has accorded administrative sanction for ₹50 lakh for the implementation of a scheme envisaged by the Department of Women and Child Development, under which a one-time aid will be offered to families who are orphaned and rendered helpless because of the death of their breadwinners.

The scheme

Under the scheme named ‘Athijeevika’, women who have to shoulder the responsibility of their families following the death of their husbands or breadwinners or any other catastrophe that has afflicted their families, would be given a one-time assistance of a maximum of ₹50,000 to help them survive the crisis.

In Kerala, families headed by women are on the rise.

The State government had envisaged ‘Athijeevika’ to help these women find their feet in such dire crises and to prevent many families from committing suicide, a statement issued by the Minister for Health and Social Justice, K.K. Shylaja, said.

Income

The annual income of the family should be below ₹50,000 to be eligible for this scheme.

The applicant would not be eligible if she had an adult son who was an earning member.

Applications

Applications should be submitted to the respective District Women and Child Development Officers.