ADVERTISEMENT

Athanasius Yohan I laid to rest

Published - May 21, 2024 07:59 pm IST - PATHANAMTHITTA

The Hindu Bureau

The mortal remains of Athanasius Yohan metropolitan being accorded State honours during the funeral service held at the headquarters of the Believers Eastern church in Thiruvalla on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: LEJU KAMAL

The Believers Eastern Church bid a tearful farewell to Metropolitan Athanasius Yohan I (formerly known as K.P. Yohannan) as he was laid to rest with full State honours in Thiruvalla on Tuesday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite the heavy rain, thousands of mourners gathered at the Church headquarters in Kuttapuzha to pay their respects to Yohan I, who passed away on May 8 following a car accident in Texas, U.S.

The body was brought to the Cochin International Airport on Sunday and was taken in a mourning procession that passed through Niranom, his birthplace, around 6.30 p.m. On Monday, the mortal remains were kept at the Believers Convention Centre in Thiruvalla for the public to pay homage.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the public viewing, the mortal remains were taken in a procession to St. Thomas Believers Eastern Church Cathedral.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The eighth stage of the hours-long prayer service, led by Chennai Bishop Samuel Mar Theophilos, concluded by 1.30 p.m., after which the Metropolitan was laid to rest in a special tomb near the church’s sanctuary.

Metropolitan Yohan’s son, U.S. diocese head Daniel Mar Timetheos, and other bishops assisted in the services. Among those who paid their respects to the Metropolitan were Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Goa Governor P. S. Sreedharan Pillai, Ports Minister V. N. Vasavan, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, and Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, and Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US