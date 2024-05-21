Athanasius Yohan I laid to rest

The Believers Eastern Church bid a tearful farewell to Metropolitan Athanasius Yohan I (formerly known as K.P. Yohannan) as he was laid to rest with full State honours in Thiruvalla on Tuesday morning.

Despite the heavy rain, thousands of mourners gathered at the Church headquarters in Kuttapuzha to pay their respects to Yohan I, who passed away on May 8 following a car accident in Texas, U.S.

The body was brought to the Cochin International Airport on Sunday and was taken in a mourning procession that passed through Niranom, his birthplace, around 6.30 p.m. On Monday, the mortal remains were kept at the Believers Convention Centre in Thiruvalla for the public to pay homage.

After the public viewing, the mortal remains were taken in a procession to St. Thomas Believers Eastern Church Cathedral.

The eighth stage of the hours-long prayer service, led by Chennai Bishop Samuel Mar Theophilos, concluded by 1.30 p.m., after which the Metropolitan was laid to rest in a special tomb near the church’s sanctuary.

Metropolitan Yohan’s son, U.S. diocese head Daniel Mar Timetheos, and other bishops assisted in the services. Among those who paid their respects to the Metropolitan were Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Goa Governor P. S. Sreedharan Pillai, Ports Minister V. N. Vasavan, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian, and Agriculture Minister P. Prasad, and Deputy Speaker Chittayam Gopakumar.