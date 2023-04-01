No idols, no arms: the Pattanam mystery

April 01, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 10:39 pm IST - PATTANAM

In the serene village of Pattanam in central Kerala lies the only multi-cultural archaeological site on the southwestern coast of the Indian subcontinent. Often referred to as the ‘first emporium’ of the Indian Ocean, Muziris — of which Pattanam is part — is an example of the Greco-Roman classical age coming into direct contact with an ancient South Indian civilisation.

Excavations so far, that have unearthed less than 1% of the site, point to a startling fact: there is no evidence that institutionalised religion existed in ancient Pattanam. There was certainly no indication of the graded inequality embodied within the caste system that has characterised contemporary Kerala and most of the rest of India.

Multicultural society

The technological, metallurgical, literary, and artistic advances of this phase bear witness to rigorous cultural and commercial exchanges. The Pattanam excavations have unearthed over 45 lakh sherds (ceramic fragments); these include approximately 1.4 lakh belonging to the littoral regions of the Mediterranean, the River Nile, the Red Sea, the western and eastern Indian Oceans, and the South China Sea. Recent findings include the seal of a sphinx, native to the ancient Greek city of Thebes.

This wide span of locations confirms the existence of a thriving urban centre from the 5th century B.C. till the 5th century A.D., with its peak phase from 100 B.C. to A.D. 300.

The evidence of absence

Amidst the excitement of seeing the overwhelming treasure trove, researchers asked another important question: What are the things that did not emerge from Pattanam?

Pattanam has not chosen to delight archaeologists with idols of gods and goddesses, or the remains of grandiose places of worship.

This iron-age and post-iron-age site was also bereft of sophisticated weaponry. This stands in sharp contrast with some other Pattanam-contemporary sites such as Berenike in Egypt and Khor Rori in the Sultanate of Oman.

Were Pattanam-ites a peace-loving people who did not harbour religious and caste boundaries? The apparent absence of religious and martial remains can only tell us that religion and war did not exist as they are known today. It is safe to say there is no evidence of institutionalised religion or caste.

Driven by curiosity and the collaborative support of leading scientific institutions such as the University of Oxford and the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology in Hyderabad, Pattanam researchers considered another angle of inquiry. Given that death and customs associated with mortality are areas that see the biggest religious and caste divides today, what do the Pattanam remains convey about the death rituals of people of that time? The grave remains at the Pattanam site were confined to fragmentary skeleton remains.

Secular ethos

The burials were of a “secondary” nature, where the dead were cremated first and the osseous remains ceremoniously buried later, taphonomic studies and minimal pathological analysis found. Large terracotta urn burials and a wide variety of stone monuments abound in the Periyar delta and basin regions, showing the ceremonious nature of the later burial practices. No artefact found indicates any religious customs.

The genotype results and ancestry analyses of samples point to South Asian, West Asian, and Mediterranean lineages. Indeed, people of widely differing backgrounds were buried the same way, strongly suggesting the prevalence of a secular ethos.

K.V. Balasubramanian and Vaidehi Herbert, researchers focusing on Sangam-era literature, connect this observation with the evidence from Sangam sources to point out that the people of the time were secular in every aspect of their highly sophisticated and pluralistic society.

Connected to nature

Material evidence from the site strengthens the belief that Pattanam society may have lived in harmony with nature, like several indigenous societies did, and not viewed people as separate from nature. This had the positive fallout of living life in an ecologically responsible manner. At the very least, such a society did not sanction the exploitation of natural resources that is at the heart of most problems faced by the contemporary world.

Those who aspire to meaningful alternatives of community living, looking beyond a casteless society towards a closer connect with nature, might find answers in the ground beneath, as more of Muziris (Pattanam) is unearthed.

(P.J. Cherian has been the director of the Pattanam excavations since 2006, and Deepak P. has served as co-director since 2019.)

