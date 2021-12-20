At school, like all other students

Thiruvananthapuram

20 December 2021 00:15 IST

Initiative for differently abled students

Arun S. who has cerebral palsy had been receiving home-based education by resource persons of the Samagra Shiksha, Kerala.

Like many other differently abled children unable to go to school, this Class V student would see his friends, teachers, and people’s representatives drop in once a month as part of the Samagra Shiksha’s ‘Changathikkoottam’ programme that was aimed at improving their confidence and social skills and bringing them into the mainstream.

Advertising

Advertising

‘Changathimarkoppam’

Now, Samagra Shiksha’s Kilimanoor block resource centre (BRC) has launched ‘Changathimarkoppam’, an extension of ‘Changathikkoottam’, to gradually bring such children to school, introduce them to the school environment, and facilitate their interaction with their peers.

Objective

The objective is to get them to school once a month at the beginning, increase it to once or twice a week, and then fully integrate them into the school environment as part of inclusive education.

Of the nearly 60 differently abled children in the subdistrict limits who are provided home-based education, Arun and three other children were the first to be brought to school as part of ‘Changathimarkoppam’.

He reached school in the grama panchayat car along with health workers. Fellow students, teachers, and BRC officials were present.

Unforgettable

Ashadevi O., Headmistress, Vivekodayam Upper Primary School, Vellalloor, says seeing Arun’s eyes light up when he reached the school was one of the most unforgettable moments of her teaching career.

“Till now, he had only heard of school from his sister. The pandemic worsened his isolation in his small house. But seeing him in school was great,” she says.

Ms. Ashadevi points out that many of these children hail from financially backward families and hence the challenges in bringing them to school are bigger.

The programme, though, will benefit the children, she says.

Like Arun, Salman of Pulimath grama panchayat, Mahadevan of Kilimanoor grama panchayat, and Sangeerthana of Karavaram panchayat also attended their respective schools.

Good response

Kilimanoor BRC officials say the response from the parents too has been positive. The plan to bring at least 12 children to school this academic year.