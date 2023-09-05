At Puthuppally, war of words continues even on polling day

September 05, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The campaign drums fell silent in Puthuppally at least a day before polling, but not the rancorous war of words, which continued unabated even on the polling day.

The acrimony during the day began with Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan flaying the alleged attempts to lay the blame for a voice clip accusing United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Chandy Oommen and his family members of denying treatment to the late Oommen Chandy on the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

“Do not try to blame us for any audio or video clips. How will the LDF be responsible if the conversation between two Congress leaders is leaked out in the public domain? If the UDF calls for a probe, the truth will be out. But will the UDF be ready to demand an investigation,’’ asked Mr. Vasavan.

Besides Mr. Vasavan, LDF candidate Jaick C. Thomas too challenged the UDF for an investigation into the circulation of the voice clip. “They have lodged complaints for scientific investigations on several other issues. Let them file a similar complaint for this one as well,” said Mr. Thomas.

Propaganda

These remarks, as expected, triggered angry reactions from the UDF. According to Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan, the CPI(M) was engaged in an unscrupulous propaganda. “The response of Mr. Vasavan suggests that he too had been in the know of things,’’ he said, while demanding an inquiry.

Mr. Oommen responded that the late leader had marked in his personal diary the status of his health. “I chanced upon his diary recently and found that he had written down complete details of his treatment and health status on October 6,” explained Mr. Chandy, while adding that the notes would be released in the public domain at an appropriate time.

Although the battle for Puthuppally was fought on a political ground, it veered off the course towards the fag end of electioneering and was filled with personal attacks on the candidates and their family members.

Case booked

Meanwhile, the Manarcaud police have booked a case against the administrator of a social media page ‘Phantom Pylee’ for an alleged cyberattack on Geethu Thomas, wife of the LDF candidate. As per a complaint, the social media page posted videos accusing Mr. Thomas of trying to garner votes using his pregnant wife.

About a week ago, UDF candidate’s sister Achu Oommen too had approached the police against an online attack on her.

