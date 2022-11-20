At picturesque Valiyaparamba in Kasaragod, residents live in fear of losing their land to investors

November 20, 2022 11:57 pm | Updated November 21, 2022 12:15 am IST - KASARAGOD

Nearly six months ago, 61-year-old Saraswathy and her 70-year-old husband Lakshmanan, residing in the southern parts of Valiyaparamba panchayat, were taken by surprise when they found their house fenced from all sides by a property developer from Thiruvananthapuram.

Now, their house is isolated, and they have no path to reach the road nearby. The couple is among those who have been living in Valiyaparamba panchayat, which is sandwiched between the sea and the backwaters in Kasaragod, for generations.

The panchayat, which is spread over 12 sq km, with a 24-km-long beach on one side and backwaters on the other, has now gained popularity, attracting investors who purchase properties to set up retreat homes or homestays, or buy the land for future development. And, most of these investors fence the plots. The area is also a prominent nesting site of the rare Olive Ridley Turtles.

Amid these developments, people like Saraswathy and Lakshmanan, who lead a simple life through fishing and collecting coconuts are being forced to part ways with their land. This is happening while the panchayat is strongly recommending the government to change the land from category III B of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) to CRZ category II. The present norms here restrict any construction activity within 500 metres from the coast and 50 meters from the backwaters. Interestingly, the widest portion in the whole panchayat is less than one kilometre and the narrowest part is about 40 meters.

Despite the panchayat being between the sea and the backwaters, it has been categorised as land and not an island as a small portion of it is connected to Ramanthali panchayat in the south. This restricts the relaxations the panchayat gets for an island under the CRZ regulations.

Apparently, the land belonging to Saraswathy and Lakshmanan is suitable for construction activities as per the stipulated CRZ norms. Private resort and real estate developers, based in Thiruvananthapuram, have purchased acres of land in this southern part and other areas of the panchayat. However, the natives here are unable to purchase land or construct houses due to the price rise and land unavailability, he complained.

P. Ramakrishnan, a fisherman, is constantly facing the threat of sea incursion, with his house being just 10 meters away from the coast along the southern part of the panchayat. He said there is no more land available in the vicinity that can be purchased at an affordable cost.

For relocating, the government is assuring ₹10 lakh for the purchase of land and construction of a house. “How is it possible to buy land and construct a house with that amount?” he asked.

The prices of land here have escalated due to investments made by people from other areas. Even if there is land, the CRZ authorities are not giving permission to construct houses, he alleged. For those who have lived here for generations, relocating to another place is difficult as most of them are fishermen, he added.

But even when Ramakrishnan and several others in the panchayat, who are approved under the LIFE Mission to construct houses are being denied permission, it has been found that these restrictions were not fully followed across the panchayat. Several old houses that have already got approval from the panchayat and are paying taxes are being purchased, demolished, and reconstructed into homestays and resorts.

Constructions are mushrooming in both southern and northern parts of the panchayat. According to officials, after the Valiyaparamba village was formed in 2017, 240 houses has been newly constructed and a one-time tax has been collected. However, the panchayat, which has 4,232 houses, has identified about 292 unauthorised constructions last year alone.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption department that conducted inspections this year also found that several buildings were illegally constructed and many were operating as homestays. Despite the stop memo, the construction is continuing and no action is taken to demolish it.

Meanwhile, the panchayat, which has formed an action committee, is now demanding that the government change the CRZ category or declare the place as an island.

The panchayat, despite having a huge tourism potential, is unable to carry out any activities including construction or generate revenue as it falls under CRZ III, said panchayat president V.V. Sajeevan.

While citing that many have started homestays here, he said that the panchayat is unable to collect any revenue from them as they are unauthorised. He admitted that construction activities were taking place. However, he justified the act by saying that it was within norms of CRZ.

If the government agrees to change the panchayat from the existing CRZ category, the restriction of 500 metre from the sea and 50 metres from the backwaters will reduce to 200 and 20 metres. This would allow construction of houses and other commercial establishments and also help many who are awaiting approval to construct houses under the LIFE Mission, he added.

But even when the CRZ category of 66 panchayats, including the adjoining Trikaripur panchayat, was changed considering the high population density, Valiyaparamba was neglected, he said.