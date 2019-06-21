At Kunnamthanam village, yoga is a passion

Yoga is a passion with every household in Kunnamthanam, State’s first Total Yoga Village.

The village celebrated the second anniversary of the conferment of the tag on International Yoga Day on Friday. As part of its special outreach programme, the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting joined hands with the Left Democratic Front-ruled Kunnamthanam grama panchayat committee to observe the day.

As many as 500 villagers took part in a yoga demonstration and meeting held as part of the anniversary at the panchayat community hall. Gopal K. Nair, industrialist, inaugurated the meet and panchayat president K.K. Radhakrishna Kurup presided over the function.

Declaration in 2017

The grama panchayat had declared Kunnamthanam the first Total Yoga Village in the State, with at least one member of each family in the panchayat limits being trained in yoga, on June 21, 2017. The panchayat president told The Hindu that the endeavour was part of its ‘My village, healthy village’ project launched in association with the Thiruvalla-based Pranavaom Yoga Centre (PYC) that has been campaigning for yoga. PYC director and yoga instructor M.G. Dileep was the driving spirit behind the successful execution of the project that took yoga to every doorstep, , Mr. Kurup said.

Mr. Dileep said the project received overwhelming response, cutting across socio-religious and political differences. Panchayat members coordinated the training classes in their respective wards.

Mr. Kurup said the panchayat gets phone calls and letters from various church groups, devaswoms, and social organisations expressing their interest in the local body’s yoga training programme. Hindu priests, nuns, and moulvis are among those who come to attend the classes.