At Chooralmala, a community’s journey towards healing and resilience

Rebuild Mundakkai, a WhatsApp collective of passionate youths of the region, brings the community together to share memories and travel on the path to recovery

Published - September 24, 2024 08:18 pm IST - KALPETTA

E.M. Manoj
Residents of Mundakkai sharing their memories at a gathering organised by “Rebuild Mundakkai” , a WhatsApp collective in the region, in Mepadi on Tuesday.

Residents of Mundakkai sharing their memories at a gathering organised by “Rebuild Mundakkai” , a WhatsApp collective in the region, in Mepadi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

In a poignant gathering marked by emotion and shared memories, the families of Muhammedkutty of Padikkapparambil and Sindhu of Palayil reunited for the first time after 55 days on Tuesday, amidst the remnants of their devastated village, Punchirimattom, which was ravaged by the Chooralmala landslide.

The heart-wrenching event, which occurred on July 31, claimed the lives of many and shattered the sense of community in the region, affecting areas including Mundakkai and Chooralmala under the Meppadi grama panchayat.

For years, the families of Mr. Muhammedkutty and Ms. Sindhu lived as if they were one, sharing joyous moments and supporting each other through life’s challenges. However, the recent disaster tore through their lives, with Mr. Muhammedkutty losing not just his son and wife, but many close relatives as well. Ms. Sindhu and her family escaped the tragedy, as they were attending a function at her son’s house at Mepadi on the fateful day.

Before the landslide struck, 260 families called the affected areas their home, but the aftermath left nine families heartbroken.

The gathering, named “Mundakkai Grama Sangamam,” was organised by “Rebuild Mundakkai”, a WhatsApp collective of passionate youths of the region. The initiative aimed at bringing the community together to share memories and travel on the path to recovery, said Mansoor Kalludumban, chairman of the collective, while expressing the urgency of the situation.

“As many as 149 individuals from these two villages went missing in the landslides, but many bodies are yet to be recovered,” said C. Manoj, the convener of the collective. He emphasised the importance of gathering comprehensive data on the missing and the deceased, as well as those severely injured and still requiring medical attention.

The survivors raised demands aimed at expediting rehabilitation for survivors, identifying suitable land within Meppadi grama panchayat to facilitate job opportunities in the local tea plantations, and ensuring adequate medical follow-ups for the injured. They also raised demands such as providing a compensation of ₹25 lakh to each family and the inclusion of the families who lived in estate lanes in the proposed township

T. Siddique, MLA, inaugurated the event, which drew an impressive crowd of nearly 500 individuals, uniting them in their sorrow, resilience, and determination to rebuild their lives together.

Published - September 24, 2024 08:18 pm IST

