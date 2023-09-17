At BJP State-level meet, K. Surendran calls Cabinet reshuffle a futile exercise

September 17, 2023 07:37 am | Updated 07:37 am IST - Thrissur

There is no Cabinet in the State, the entire decisions have been taken by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his son-in-law, BJP State chief K. Surendran alleged.

Coming down heavily on the LDF government at the State-level leaders’ meet of the party here on September 16, Mr. Surendran said other Ministers don’t have any role in decision making in the Cabinet.

“Reconstitution of the Cabinet is like changing sheds for infertile cows. The people will not benefit from the reconstitution.”

The government has failed on all fronts. The Home department is defunct. Law and order is in chaos. Even small children are getting abused. The frequent incidence of serious epidemics shows the inefficiency of the Health department. Nipah reemerged due to the failure to take preventive measures. There is total stagnation of administration under the Pinarayi rule. The CAG report reveals the failure in collecting revenue arrears from big corporates. While the government is looting the common man, it is helping the big businessmen. Instead of discussing the people’s issues, ruling and Opposition parties are shamelessly going after solar issue. The Opposition is supporting the corruption of the ruling party, he alleged.

The BJP will lead a protest against corruption of the LDF government, he said. Union Minister M. Muraleedharan inaugurated the meeting. Senior BJP leaders participated.