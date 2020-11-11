At 966, Thrissur tops State tally

Collector orders closure of Paliyekkara toll booth as 20 workers test positive

Thrissur recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the State on Wednesday — 966.

With 943 recoveries on the day, the number of active cases is 9,078. Also, 92 people from the district are undergoing treatment in hospitals in other districts.

So far 48,580 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the district and 39,145 people have recovered.

According to official statistics, 952 people, including five health workers, contracted the disease through local contact on the day. The patients include 139 above the age of 60 and 53 children below 10. In all, 5,816 patients are under home observation. A total of 276 patients were admitted to hospitals in the district on the day.

As many as 7,900 samples were collected on Wednesday. So far 3,65,903 samples have been tested in the district.

Post-COVID OP

A referral out-patient wing will start functioning at the Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur, on Thursday. The facility at OP annex will function from 10.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m. on all Thursdays and can be utilised by patients referred from taluk/district and general hospitals. Patients should bring the referral letter.

The referral letter can be sent to covid19referralmctcr@gmail.com to make the functioning of the system more efficient.

As 20 of the 115 workers at the Paliyekkara toll plaza who underwent tests on Tuesday tested positive, the District Collector asked the company to close the plaza.

According to a report submitted by the District Medical Officer, the rest of the 95 workers are in the high-risk primary contact category. The DMO suggested to shift all the workers currently working in the plaza to first-line COVID treatment centres (FLTC) or quarantine facilities. On the basis of the report, the Collector directed the Guruvayur Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd., the operating company, to shift all their staff currently working at the plaza to FLTCs, home isolation or quarantine facilities.

The Collector told the company to sanitise the plaza before commencing toll collection with a fresh team of workers.

The company was directed to provide assistance to test the remaining 40 workers who could not attend the test on Tuesday.