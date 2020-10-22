At 946, Thrissur sees a surge

417 new cases and 373 recoveries in Palakkad district

Thrissur recorded 946 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 203 people recovering from the disease.

There are 9,298 active cases and 129 patients from the district are undergoing treatment in hospitals at other districts. So far 30,388 cases have been reported in the district and 20,794 patients have recovered.

According to official statistics, 945 people contracted COVID-19 through local contact on Wednesday. Among the patients, 116 are above the age of 60 and 68 are below the age of 10.

In Palakkad

Staff Reporter writes from Palakkad: As many as 417 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Palakkad district on Wednesday. When 200 of them got the disease through direct local contact, there were 211 cases whose source of infection could not be ascertained.

District officials said a rise in the number of cases without an identifiable source of infection continued to be a major cause of worry. Six cases had come from across the State borders.

However, the district registered 373 recoveries on Wednesday.

The number of active cases currently under treatment in the district rose to 7,278. Apart from them, 124 people from Palakkad were under treatment in other districts. When 57 of them were in Malappuram, 39 were in Ernakulam, 19 in Kozhikode, five in Thrissur, two in Thiruvananthapuram, and one each in Kannur and Alappuzha.