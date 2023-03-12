At 70, Kannur native sets record in Common Wealth Masters and Masters World Cup Weightlifting championship

March 12, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - KANNUR

Age is just a number for P.N. Jayasooryan. The 70-year-old from Kannur has proved this by winning gold medals and setting a record representing the country at the Common Wealth Masters and Masters World Cup Weightlifting championship held at Auckland in New Zealand.

Mr. Jayasooryan, a businessman, represented the country for the first time in an international event. He set a record by lifting 78 kg in the Snatch, Clean and Jerk event held for those in the 55-kg category.

Interestingly, he achieved the feat on his comeback to the sports after a gap of 42 years. He had represented the State at the national level. He left the sports while he was at his peak. He was then 28 years and moved abroad in search of a job.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I joined the Royal Oman police and could never return to weightlifting. Though I practised Karate, which was part of the service, the hectic work schedule kept me away from sports,” he said. He later ventured into business, which further dragged him away from weightlifting.

Recalling his early days, Mr. Jayasooryan said that he was introduced to the event by well-known coach Janardhanan, who ran the Cannanore Bardel club in Kannur. Many of his friends, who went on to represent the State and the country, served in defence forces, Railway and other agencies, he added.

With son’s support

Despite leaving the sports, his passion for it never died and he returned to it a year ago with the support of his son Mithuvin, a weightlifter and trainer who runs an academy.

Though he participated in the National Masters competition and won a medal, the COVID-19 outbreak brought competitions to a halt. He trained himself for the competition in between his busy trips to various countries for his business.

“The event organised by the New Zealand Weightlifting Federation was very competitive. Though there was hope of winning a medal, I never imagined of breaking a record,” he said.

He received the official communication on setting the record on Sunday, he said.

Country comes third

In the overall, the men’s team of the country came third. Fifteen players from the country took part in various age and weight categories. The event was held from March 3 to 7.

Mr. Jayasooryan, who is eager to participate in more such events and set an example, is sponsoring youngsters through his son’s academy to encourage more people to take up weighlifting.