At 656 cases, capital records highest single-day spike

Central Prison at Poojappura declared COVID-19-free, all services resume

Marking a massive leap as COVID-19 testing picked up yet again, the capital district recorded its highest single-day spike as 656 people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Tuesday. As many as 629 swab samples were collected, nearly thrice the 256 tests done on Monday.

The number of active cases touched 5,503. The death toll in the district rose to 154 with five more deaths — of natives of Parassala (60 years old), Beemapally (64), Vilappilsala (89), Poovar (54), and a 67-year- old man whose native place is yet to be ascertained — being attributed to the disease.

The emerging COVID-19 situation lend credence to the district administration’s projection of a sharp spike, partly attributed to the Onam rush. The recent spate of demonstrations in the State capital is also feared to have contributed to the increased caseload.

Only four imported cases

Local transmission remained unabated as it accounted for almost all cases except four imported ones from other States. The sources of infection in 97 cases were yet to be known. Twenty-three health workers are also among those affected. A total of 268 people recovered from the illness on the day.

The Central Prison at Poojappura was declared COVID-19-free on Tuesday after 42 infected prisoners tested negative, a few days after several others recovered from the illness. As many as 485 people, including the inmates and jail officials, had been diagnosed with COVID-19 a month ago. With the prison regaining normalcy, the Kerala Prisons have restored all of its services, including the food manufacturing unit, cafeteria, men’s saloon, cloth store, petrol pump, and the organic vegetable stall.

Five people, including four of a single family, tested positive at Pulimath, Kilimanoor. Cases continued to mount at Attingal where three people were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The district administration has exhorted pregnant women to ensure strict room quarantine in light of the COVID-19 situation. District Medical Officer K.S. Shinu said pregnant women must be quarantined in well-ventilated rooms having attached bathrooms. Under no circumstances must they come in close proximity with those who frequently leave their houses for various purposes. Visits by relatives must also be strictly restricted.