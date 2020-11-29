At 629, Kottayam posts its highest daily tally

KOTTAYAM

29 November 2020 00:18 IST

Kollam reports 458 new cases, Alappuzha 309

Marking a new high in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases reported on any single day, as many as 629 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kottayam on Saturday.

As per estimates, 623 persons contracted the virus through local contact while six cases had come from outside the state. The test positivity for the day was 11.6%. The fresh cases also included 67 children and 96 persons aged above 60 years.

Advertising

Advertising

With 54 cases, Kottayam reported the highest number of cases, followed by Changanassery with 34 cases. Mundakkayam and Madappally reported 32 and 31 cases each.

With 512 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 4,233 active cases while 15574 persons are under observation

Kollam reported 458 new cases of COVID-19 and 298 recoveries on Saturday. While 454 patients contracted the infection through local contact, there were three cases with no known source and one health worker. Cases with no known source include a 47-year-old Kottarakara resident, 30-year-old Mayyanad resident, and 59-year-old Mylam resident. A 27-year-old Adichanallur resident is the health worker who tested positive.

The district currently has 16,523 persons under observation and the total number of samples collected is 4,55,195. While 3,137 persons completed home quarantine on Saturday, the Health Department has traced 1,14,711 primary and 9,823 secondary contacts of the positive cases. At present the number of active cases in Kollam is 4,372.

Alappuzha logged 309 COVID-19 cases on Saturday. It also recorded six COVID-19-related deaths. The new cases include 303 patients who contracted the virus through local transmission, while the source of infection of another four persons remains unknown. One health staff and a person who came from another State also tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Of the 309 cases, 39 were reported from Aroor, 33 from Alappuzha and 17 from Cherthala.

Meanwhile, 231 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district recovered. The active COVID-19 caseload in the district stands at 6,659.

141 in Pathanamthitta

In Pathanamthitta, 141 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Saturday. Of the new cases, 125 persons contracted the virus through local contact. The infection source of 31 persons were yet to be ascertained. Among the local bodies, Thiruvalla reported 19 cases while Konni registered 11 cases. With 164 recoveries during the day, the district currently has 1,885 active cases.