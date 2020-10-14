At 581 cases, a solace for Thiruvananthapuram

District posts 871 recoveries and six more deaths

At 581 cases, the district’s daily COVID-19 caseload witnessed yet another encouraging drop on Wednesday. The number of recoveries stood at 871.

As on Wednesday, 11,184 persons were under treatment for the disease in the district.

Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 311 with six more recent deaths being attributed to COVID-19. The deceased included a 76-year-old man from Kovalam; 62-year-old man from Anchuthengu; 80-year-old man from Fort; 68-year-old woman from Aryanad; 67-year-old woman from Vallukal; and a 61-year-old woman from Parassala.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had indicated on Tuesday that the disease-transmission rate appeared to be on the decline in the district, although a number of areas such as markets continued to be a cause for concern.

508 through contact

Of the 581 cases reported on Wednesday, 508 persons contracted the infection through local transmission. In 47 cases, the source of infection was not immediately known. One person had arrived from abroad, health officials said.

The caseload included 266 women and 315 men. Fifty-one children below the age of 15 and 91 persons aged above 60 were diagnosed with COVID-19. Twenty-one health workers also tested positive, according to health officials. As many as 2,432 persons were quarantined on the day.

Meanwhile, the City police booked 16 persons under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance for non-compliance with COVID-19 restrictions. Action was taken against 251 others for not wearing masks and failing to maintain proper physical distance in public.

Containment zones

More containment zones were declared in the district on Wednesday as part of preventing local transmission: Puzhanadu and Kunnanadu in Ottasekharamangalam grama panchayat; Vittiyam in Vilappil panchayat; Pullayil in Pulimath panchayat and Kalayil in Aryancode panchayat are the new containment zones. People residing in neighbouring regions also have been instructed to be careful.

The following areas have been excluded from the list of containment zones: Thycaud (except Mettukada, Elankom Nagar and Kannetumukku) in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation; Mulluvila (except Puthenkada) in Parassala panchayat; Vattaparambu, Kuravara and Valikode in Ottasekharamangalam panchayat; RRV and Kilimanoor panchayat and Kovoor in Chemmaruthi panchayat.