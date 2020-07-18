At 53 cases, Kollam sees highest surge

On Saturday, Kollam reported its highest case surge till date with 53 COVID-19 patients. Among the patients, 14 are migrant labourers from Tamil Nadu while four have travelled from UAE. While there are 27 suspected contact cases, eight persons have no travel history. The patients from Tamil Nadu had arrived with auto-approval entry passes for working in various sectors. All of them belong to the coastal belt of Colachal and nearby areas and they were brought to Kollam by their employers who had arranged quarantine facilities for them. Cases with no travel history have been reported from Kanjaveli, Ummannur, Punalur, Neendakara, Chavara, Vettikavala and Perinad.

Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma on Saturday said that steps would be taken to ensure the service of 500 doctors and other facilities at all the COVID-19 first-line treatment centresShe instructed the authorities to make arrangements for utilising the service of staff employed by private hospitals.

Facility at Asramam

Various hospitals handed over the list of medical professionals and students whose service can be used at the centres.. It was also decided to set up 5,000 beds within one weeks. The first-line treatment centre at the Asramam hockey stadium started admitting COVID-19 patients from Saturday.