At 430, district reports a surge in caseload

Posing concerns for the district administration, Thiruvananthapuram witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday with 430 cases. While there were 290 recoveries, the number of active cases stood at 3,365.
The district last recorded over 400 cases nearly two weeks ago when the caseload was 424 on December 3. Maintaining that it was too early to suspect a possible resurgence, health authorities said the spike was along expected lines in the aftermath of the local body elections.
The COVID-19 toll jumped to 602 with seven more recent deaths being attributed to the disease. The dead included an 84-year-old man from Vellanad, a 58-year-old man from Andoorkonam, a 78-year-old man from Kappil, a 72-year-old man from Chittattumukku, a 61-year-old man from Madavoor, a 76-year-old woman from Pappanamcode, and a 56-year-old woman from Marayamuttom. The death toll in the district is twice that of Thrissur (301) that ranks second. Thiruvananthapuram also has the highest case fatality ratio (CFR 0.78) in the State. Kannur is second with CFR of 0.5.
The administration placed 1,387 people under quarantine, while 2,552 were permitted to discontinue isolation. The total number of people being monitored for COVID-19 symptoms is 25,814 in houses and 115 in institutions.
