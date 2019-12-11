At 41, this school dropout from Kerala is set to enrol as lawyer

Eight years ago, K.G. Neena was just another school dropout. But in an inspiring turnaround of fortunes, the 41-year-old single mother from Vaduthala is all set to enrol as lawyer a week from now.

Upholding the cliché that “age is just a number”, her achievement comes at a time when her graduate daughter is considering whether to pursue postgraduation or take up a job. In fact, at one point, Neena and her daughter ended up doing Plus One at the same time.

“It was five years of toil, balancing work with studies. But the reward is fulfilling,” she said as she excitedly waits for the enrolment ceremony on December 15.

A bright student who was equally good in extracurricular activities, Neena’s life turned upside down when she dropped out of school following an affair during her adolescence. Not long thereafter, she married her lover against the will of her family.

The relation, however, turned sour after two children were born, and her life was largely reduced to domestic chores, following which she returned to her family.

That is when she took up the job of a clerk at a lawyer’s office in the city.

“Meeting Rani, a prerak with the Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority, proved a turning point as it was she who helped me enrol for the Class 10 equivalent course,” said Neena.

She balanced her office work with studies even as she unfailingly kept pace with classes on holidays. Her efforts bore results as she cleared the exam with good marks.

She then registered for Plus One in the open school system and cleared it too. Then came the time to make a career choice, and, being employed with a lawyer, the decision was rather easy to make. She cracked the entrance exam and joined the five-year law course at Government Law College, Ernakulam.

Aspiring to specialise in civil cases, Neena is now determined to take on professional challenges just the way she has tackled those in her personal life.