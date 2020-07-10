At 400, Jalavanthi’s fatigue is showing

The nearly 400-year-old Jalavanthi, where priests of the Sreevallabha temple in Thiruvalla once used to stay, is on the verge of collapse.

The temple, which dates back to 9th century AD, is known as one of 108 Tirupatis in the country and is a major pilgrimage centre of Vaishnavites. Jalavanthi, believed to have been built in the 15th century, is a two-storey structure in granite and wood with tiled roof. “Jalavanthi is a sacred place that should be maintained as scrupulously as the temple itself,” says tantri (chief priest) Akkeeramon Kalidasan Bhattathirippad. “It has been in disrepair for 12 years and our repeated pleas to the Travancore Devaswom Board for its upkeep have not been heeded,” he adds.

Daily rites even now

The plight is despite the fact that head priests and assistants have to perform important daily rites inside the Jalavanthi during the Sreebhoothabali at the temple even now.

A major portion of the tiled roof has collapsed, exposing the wooden rafters to the elements. The remaining portion of the roof is leaky. Most of the wooden crossbars have broken, posing a threat of imminent collapse. The ground floor has become a haven for snakes and other reptiles.

Centuries ago, saintly figures such as Vilwamangalathu Swamiyar used to stay here while visiting the temple, says the tantri.

“Jalavanthi is important in terms of traditional temple architecture too,” says Manoj S. Nair, Vastu expert. The teak wooden rafters rest on granite beams and the pillars are carved out of single stones – an exemplary example of Kerala temple Vastu, he says.

The old well in front of the temple too has caved in. The tantri has called upon the TDB to repair and strengthen the ancient structure without delay.