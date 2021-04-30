At 38,607 COVID-19 cases, Kerala hits a new high

Doctors seek lockdown, CM favours curbs

Kerala’s COVID-19 graph hit yet another high on Thursday with 38,607 new cases. The average test positivity rate (TPR) was 24.5%.

In all, 5,69,831 persons were in home or institutional isolation in the State. Reflecting the case trend, Kerala had 1,652 critically ill patients in ICUs, and those on ventilator rose to 577.

On Wednesday, the State added 48 new deaths.

Ernakulam district reported the highest number of new cases at 5,369 and Wayanad the lowest at 909.

The Kerala Government Medical Officers Association on Thursday urged the State government to clamp a two-week lockdown to quell rising cases. The Indian Medical Association had earlier suggested a week-long lockdown. CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said there was no plan for a Statewide lockdown, but stricter restrictions would be put in place.

Karnataka’s new cases stood at 35,024 on Thursday, 19,637 of them from Bengaluru Urban. There were 270 more deaths. Of 3,49,496 active cases, 2,431 were in ICUs. The TPR for the day was 19.92%.

Following reports of oxygen shortage, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa asked Deputy Commissioners to ensure oxygen supply to hospitals. There should be judicious usage of oxygen beds, ventilators, and Remdesivir. Karnataka’s Ministers decided to contribute one year’s salary for COVID-19 relief work.

(With inputs from Bengaluru)