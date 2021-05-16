At 29,704, a slight dip in new cases in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram

16 May 2021 19:55 IST

Test positivity rate too down to 25.6%; recoveries at 34,296

Kerala’s COVID-19 case graph has been showing a slight dip in new cases ever since it registered the highest single day spike on May 12, when 43,529 new cases were reported.

However, testing too has been dipping in the State. On Sunday, the State reported 29,704 new cases, when 1,15,982 samples were tested in 24 hours. Test positivity rate on Sunday also showed a slight dip at 25.61%.

The active case pool which had shown a steady rise till Saturday, showed a dip for the first time on Sunday, dropping from 4,45,334 patients on Saturday to 4,40,652 on Sunday. This could be due to the fact that more recoveries than new cases were reported on Sunday, with 34,296 persons recovering.

However, there is no let-up in hospital admissions. With 3,640 persons getting newly admitted to hospitals in the State on Sunday, the number of COVID patients currently hospitalised rose from 37,067 on Saturday to 37,117 on Sunday.

ICU admissions up

ICU admissions have been steadily on the rise. A total of 3,686 persons are occupying ICUs in public and private hospitals across the State, with 64 patients newly entering ICUs in 24 hours. Of these patients, 1,441 are on ventilator support.

Now, 10,06,759 persons are on home or institutional isolation. On Sunday, the State added 89 recent deaths to the official list, taking the cumulative COVID fatalities to 6,428. These are not deaths reported in the past 24 hours but which occurred over the past few days

Thiruvananthapuram reported 29 of these deaths, Thrissur 14, Alappuzha 10, Palakkad nine, Pathanamthitta and Wayanad seven each, Ernakulam five, Kannur four, Kottayam two and Malappuram reported one death. The cumulative case burden of the State now stands at 21,47,967 cases.

Ernakulam continues to have the highest number of active cases with 68,352. Thiruvananthapuram, with 45,093 active cases, has the highest number of hospitalisations at 5,628.

Most in Malappuram

Malappuram reported the highest number of new cases with 4,424, Ernakulam 3,154, Palakkad 3,145, Thrissur 3,056, Thiruvananthapuram 2,818, Kollam 2,416, Kozhikode 2,406, Kottayam 1,806, Alappuzha 1,761, Kannur 1,695, Idukki 1,075, Pathanamthitta 798, Wayanad 590, and Kasaragod 560 cases.