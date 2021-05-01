At 2,536 cases, new daily high in Alappuzha

326 persons recover, active caseload at 18,043

In a new daily high, Alappuzha recorded 2,536 COVID-19 cases on Saturday. It surpassed the previous biggest single-day spike of 2,235 cases logged on April 28.

Of the 2,536 patients, 2,520 contracted the virus through local contact. The source of infection of two others remains unidentified. Fourteen people who came from other States were diagnosed with the disease. The new cases include 166 reported from Alappuzha and 117 from Cherthala municipalities. Chennam Pallipuram (99 cases), Kayamkulam (80), Aroor (75), Haripad (71), Arookutty (69), Panavally (63), Cherthala South (60), Chettikulangara (58), Mararikulam South (58), Thanneermukkom (56) Mavelikara (52), Karuvatta (51), Kumarapuram (51), Pathiyoor (50) Ambalappuzha North (46), Ambalappuzha South (44), Bharanikavu (43), Champakulam (40), Muhamma (40) and Pallippad (40) also recorded a high number of cases.

Meanwhile, 326 people who were undergoing treatment for the disease in the district recovered. The active COVID-19 caseload stands at 18,043.

The police on Saturday registered 24 cases and arrested 24 people for violating the restrictions imposed to check the spread of COVID-19 in the district. Action was also taken against 1,437 people for not wearing face masks and 1,197 for violating physical distancing norms.