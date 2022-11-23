At 20, Akshaya project transforms from an e-literacy project into State’s key service delivery arm

November 23, 2022 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

On November 18, 2002, the then President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam launched Akshaya, an e-literacy project focussing mainly on the Malappuram district. As the project, under the Kerala IT MIssion, completes 20 years this week, the project has transformed into one of the State government’s most vital public service delivery mechanisms.

The e-literacy project piloted in the rural regions of Malappuram aimed at making at least one member from each family digitally literate. By 2005, when Malappuram was declared 100% e-literate, it began to be expanded to more districts. The project began to widen its scope from 2009 onwards, with the government using Akshaya centres’ online registration and renewal of beneficiaries for the comprehensive health insurance scheme for below poverty line families. T

“The successful completion of this responsibility exhibited the possibilities thrown up by the wide network of Akshaya centres across the State, as lakhs of families signed up for the project through these centres. It showed that government services can be made available online much more widely through this network,” says Reju Tom Lal, State Service Delivery Manager of Akshaya project.

From 2010, it has also been used for enrollment for Aadhar cards. The launch of the e-district services in 2011 was the next big leap for the Akshaya project, with online application for 24 different government certificates being added to its list of services. The certificates included everything from revenue certificates to caste and domicile certificates, for which earlier, the public had to go to the nearest village offices. Till date, a total of eight crore certificates have been processed through Akshaya centres.

In 2019, when the State government wanted to carry out online mustering of its welfare pension rolls, as part of various measures to weed out ineligible beneficiaries, it was decided to do it through Akshaya centres. One of the key tasks for the Akshaya was to verify and add the names of around 3 lakh bed-ridden beneficiaries. Equipped with tabs, the workers across Kerala went to each of their doorsteps for this. The online mustering, through which ineligible beneficiaries were removed, also ended up saving crores in pension funds annually for the government.

During the COVID-19 lockdown, Akshaya centres continued to work to enable the public to access various services. One of its major tasks during the period was the application process for the LIFE housing project, for which 9 lakh people signed up. Currently, there are 2,710 Akshaya centres across the State, being run under a public private-partnership model. As many as 3 lakh persons are estimated to step into Akshaya centres daily. A three-tier system has been put in place to clear applications for new centres. Only one Akshaya centre will be allowed within 2 kilometre radius in panchayats, within 1.5 km radius in municipalities and within 1 km radius in corporations.

One of the major challenges has been the proliferation of illegal Akshaya centres, which uses various illegal methods to provide services. In some cases, these centres were also found to be issuing fake certificates. The mushrooming of illegal centres affects the revenue of the sanctioned Akshaya centres in the vicinity.