At 14, capital sees highest single-day spike in cases

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

03 June 2020 23:39 IST

13 came from foreign countries,one by train from Mumbai

The district reported the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases so far - 14 including six women and eight men - on Wednesday.

Thirteen of the patients had returned from various foreign countries. One person had arrived by train from Mumbai, the district administration said.

The six female patients are from Kadakampally, Malayinkeezhu, Pallithura, Thirupuram, Vizhinjam and Kadinamkulam. The eight male patients hail from Perumathura, Cherunniyoor near Varkala, Murukkumpuzha, Poovar, Mundela near Nedumangad, Perunthanni near Vallakkadavu, Neyyatinkara and Kattayikonam.

The 57-year-old man from Poovar had arrived from Mumbai by train. While in home quarantine, he had developed symptoms. Swab samples, which were sent in for tests, had returned positive. The other patients included two students who had returned from Tajikistan, one person from Australia and ten others who had arrived on different days from Kuwait. A 72-year-old man, from Mundela, is the oldest among the 14. A 19-year-old girl, from Thirupuram, is the youngest. Meanwhile, 842 people were placed under disease surveillance in the district on Wednesday, even as 439 persons completed the observation period without exhibiting symptoms. As on Wednesday, 12,207 people were under disease surveillance in the district. Of this, 10,146 are in home quarantine, while 170 people are under observation in hospitals. As many as 1,891 people are in COVID care centres.

15 cases

Meanwhile, the City Police registered cases against 15 persons under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020, for breach of lockdown norms. Action was initiated against 129 others for failing to wear masks, DPC (Thiruvananthapuram City) Balram Kumar Upadhyay said. The police have also tightened vigil at bus and railway stations.