At 139, Kottayam count at a high

The number of fresh COVID-19 cases in Kottayam rose sharply to touch its highest number on a single day with139 people testing positive here on Sunday.

According to officials, 110 people contracted the virus through contact while 29 cases came from outside. Ettumanur municipality recorded the highest number of contact cases with 30 people testing positive. The region also has 15 of the 29 cases that came from outside.

Athirampuzha panchayat, part of the COVID-19 cluster in Ettumanur, reported 15 cases. Those who tested positive included an official at a flood relief camp in Madappad and four of a family in Nattassery. Meanwhile, 56 people recovered from the infection. The district has 489 active cases. There are 87 wards as containment zones.