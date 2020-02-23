At 105, Bhageerathi Amma gets a special mention from the Prime Minister

Bhageerathi Amma. File

Modi asks people to be inspired by Bhageerathi Amma, the oldest equivalency course student

Bhageerathi Amma, the centenarian who became the oldest equivalency course student, was in for the biggest surprise of her life on Sunday. When she heard the Prime Minister take her name in his his monthly programme Mann ki Baat, the 105-year-old’s excitement knew no bounds.

“I feel so happy and proud,” she said breaking into a wide smile as her overjoyed family looked on. “She was beaming when we explained that Mr. Modi was urging the nation to take inspiration from her,” Thankamani, her 70-year-old daughter, told The Hindu.

