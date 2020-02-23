At 105, Bhageerathi Amma gets a special mention from the Prime Minister

Bhageerathi Amma, the centenarian who became the oldest equivalency course student, was in for the biggest surprise of her life on Sunday. When she heard the Prime Minister take her name in his his monthly programme Mann ki Baat, the 105-year-old’s excitement knew no bounds.
“I feel so happy and proud,” she said breaking into a wide smile as her overjoyed family looked on. “She was beaming when we explained that Mr. Modi was urging the nation to take inspiration from her,” Thankamani, her 70-year-old daughter, told The Hindu.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.