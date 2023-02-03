At ₹1,032.76 cr., a nominal increase in allocation for general education

February 03, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Minister for Finance K.N. Balagopal has slightly hiked the outlay for school education in the 2023-24 Budget. The allocation for general education in 2022-23 was ₹1,016.74 crore. It has been increased nominally to ₹1,032.76 crore in the State Budget for 2023-24.

An amount of ₹1,773.09 crore has been set apart as State Plan outlay for the education sector, a drop from 2022-23.

A chunk of the allocation is on account of the State share for the mid-day meal scheme. An amount of ₹344.64 crore has been set apart for the mid-day meal scheme, up from ₹342.64 crore in 2022-23.

School infra

The emphasis on infrastructure development in schools continues, with the total allocation enhanced from ₹85 crore to ₹95 crore. An amount of ₹65 crore has been earmarked for infrastructure development in government higher secondary schools, a good increase from ₹25 crore last year.

The Finance Minister has set aside ₹40 lakh for various activities of autism parks in the State.

The Budget earmarks ₹60 crore as the State share for various components of the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

₹50,000 per student

The State government spends nearly ₹50,000 a year for each school student. Schools in Kerala also have the best student-teacher ratio, says the Budget.

Welcoming the Budget, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty said it gave thrust to the general education sector, which is where children of the common man studied.