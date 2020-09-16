Asymptomatic migrant labourers allowed to work

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

16 September 2020 19:58 IST

‘They should work in areas marked for them, should not mix with others’

Migrant workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 but are asymptomatic can be allowed to work in the State by adopting precautionary measures, according to a September 14 order issued by the State government outlining quarantine measures for workers from other States.

“Migrant workers found positive for SARS-CoV-2 should be segregated. If they are asymptomatic positive then they may work in the areas exclusively marked for the work to be done by asymptomatic positive workers by taking all precautions. They shall not mix with any other worker or officer,” says the order on quarantine norms and standard operating procedure (SOP) for the registration of guest/specialised/essential workers from other States in the ‘covid19jagratha portal.’

If they develop symptoms

If the workers develop any COVID-19 symptom, they should immediately be referred to a COVID-19 hospital. DISHA (1056) also should be informed, says the order.

The State government had issued a set of guidelines pertaining to migrant workers on August 24 after the Additional Chief Secretary (Industries), in a June 9 letter, sought relaxations in the quarantine norms on the grounds that they were ‘delaying infrastructure projects in the State.’ The September 14 order complements the guidelines.

Individual rooms

Workers who arrive in Kerala should undergo the 14-day quarantine. The contractor should provide individual rooms which are safe and hygienic. Workers who arrive in the State without the COVID-19 test certificate will have to undergo an antigen test on the fifth day. The contractor should bear the cost of the test.

Workers who test negative should follow the COVID-19 protocol. They should not mix with the public and should remain confined to the work site and place of accommodation.

All guest/specialised/essential workers entering the State should register in the covid19jagratha portal well in advance and obtain clearance before they reach the entry points to the State.