Asymptomatic HCWs who test positive allowed home isolation

The State government, in accepting the recommendation of the State Medical Board that asymptomatic COVID-19 patients may be allowed to isolate themselves at home rather than in a hospital, has decided to start with healthcare workers (HCWs)who test positive for SARS-CoV-2 and are asymptomatic.

Allowing asymptomatic patients to isolate themselves at home is a deviation from the State’s strategy so far that all those who test positive be isolated and treated in hospitals.

It is the swelling case numbers and asymptomatic cases clogging the health system logistics that has forced the government to re-think its existing strategy.

Given the apprehensions over the safety of sending asymptomatic patients to isolation and fixing them with the responsibility of monitoring themselves for symptoms, it is easier to begin with the home isolation of HCWs who test positive, as they can do self-monitoring in a responsible manner.

The advisory issued by the Health department on Wednesday directs the HCWs who test positive for SARS-CoV-2 to submit a request to the COVID nodal officer of his/her institution that he/she be allowed to go on home isolation.

They will also have to submit a self declaration that they will strictly follow room-quarantine guidelines and that there are no elderly or vulnerable persons at home.

They have to undergo viral antigen test on day 10 and if the test is negative, they have to rest at home for a further seven days.

The advisory also asks healthcare workers to self-monitor daily for any symptoms and inform the respective institution if they develop symptoms and follow the necessary steps.

A healthy adult at home who can act as caregiver and who can follow all safety precautions may be identified. HCWs are also advised not to come in close contact with family members or share common spaces at home once they turn positive.