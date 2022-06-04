Aswathy Sooraj secures MBBS first rank

The MBBS results of the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS) has been declared. Aswathy Sooraj of the Thrissur Government Medical College has won the first rank.

Daughter of T. Sooraj, orthodontist, Fort Dental Clinic, and Dr. Nisha M. Das, Deputy Superintendent, Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur, Aswathi secured the first rank with 81.83% marks.

Keerthana Manoj, a student of Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Medical College, Kolencherry, won the second rank (81.59 %) and S. Surya Sujith, Government Medical College, Kottayam, secured the third rank (81.43 %), according to a press release from the KUHS.