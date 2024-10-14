ADVERTISEMENT

Astrophysicist Dipankar Banerjee takes charge as director of Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology

Updated - October 14, 2024 06:25 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Dipankar Banerjee | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Astrophysicist Dipankar Banerjee took charge as Director, Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST), on Monday.

Professor Banerjee, a senior professor at the Indian Institute of Astrophysics, Bengaluru, was serving as Director, Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES), Nainital, prior to the current assignment. He has headed ARIES, a facility under the Department of Science and Technology, since December 2019. It is after a gap of three years that the IIST, at Valiamala here, is getting a full-time director.

Professor Banerjee has taken over the charge of IIST from S. Unnikrishnan Nair, Director, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, who had been holding additional charge of IIST since September 2022. IIST was established in 2007 as a deemed to be university under the Department of Science for moulding space scientists for the Indian space programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US