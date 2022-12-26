HamberMenu
Astronomy camps get under way

December 26, 2022 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau
The Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad is holding four astronomy camps as part of an online course on astronomy offered by it along with Luca science portal and Astro Kerala.

The Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad is holding four astronomy camps as part of an online course on astronomy offered by it along with Luca science portal and Astro Kerala. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Astronomy camps conducted as part of the online astronomy course jointly organised by the Kerala Sasthra Sahithya Parishad (KSSP), Luca science portal, and Astro Kerala got under way on Monday. The camps are held at Neduveli Higher Secondary School in Thiruvananthapuram, Kunissery Govenment Higheer Secondary School in Palakkad, YMCA in Aluva, and Astro observatory in Panyyannur, Kannur. As many as 200 of the 1,000 individuals taking the course are attending the camps. The online course which began on November 1 introduced learners to the basic aspects of the universe, time, calendar, planets, stars, and galaxies. The camps, named Orion, Andromeda, Milkyway, and Sirius, will be on till Tuesday morning, except in Palakkad where the camp will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday. K. Pappootty, author of many books on astronomy and former president of KSSP, is the course director.

