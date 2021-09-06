Kerala

Assumes charge

Col. Dhirendra Kumar has assumed charge as Principal of Sainik School Kazhakootam here. He took over the charge from officiating Principal, Lt. Col. Shelley K. Das.

Col. Dhirendra Kumar is a Post Graduate and MPhil holder from Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi. He has served at various Army establishments and training centres.

He was awarded the Vice Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card in 2012 and again GOC-in-C Commendation Card in 2016. He has also served as Vice Principal in Sainik School, Balachadi for three years.


