Assumes charge as principal accountant general
Biju Jacob assumed charge as principal accountant general (Audit II) here on Wednesday. He belongs to the 1993 batch of Indian Audit and Accounts Service. Mr. Jacob was chief controller, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thumba, prior to the present posting.
