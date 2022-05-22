New station director for Thiruvananthapuram railway station

May 22, 2022 18:27 IST

Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer P.L. Ashok Kumar took charge as the station director of the Thiruvananthapuram Railway Central Station. He was working as additional registrar, Railway Claims Tribunal, Ernakulam.

A native of Madavoor in Thiruvananathapuram, he had also held various positions like Railway area manager, Ernakulam, senior divisional operations manager, Thiruvananthapuram Railways Division, and Palakkad Railways Division.

