Assistive products will be made available for the needy at affordable prices: R. Bindu

Published - May 25, 2024 07:52 pm IST - Thrissur

Meeting brings together entrepreneurs from various sectors, stakeholders to find ways to transform Kerala into a manufacturing hub for assistive devices

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice R. Bindu addressing a stakeholders meeting on assistive technology at the National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Irinjalakuda, on Saturday.

Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice R. Bindu has said that the State government will take the initiative to make assistive products for the needy at affordable prices.

She was speaking after inaugurating a stakeholders’ meeting on assistive technology held at the National Institute of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (NIPMR), Irinjalakuda on Saturday.

The objective of the meet was to find out ways to transform Kerala into a manufacturing hub for assistive devices. The meeting brought together entrepreneurs from various sectors such as medical technology, medical industry, research institutes, health technologists, healthcare workers, start-ups, research universities, and colleges.

Various organisations, business firms, and technical and educational institutions have undertaken extensive research for the development of assistive devices. However, the availability and accessibility of these devices to the needy is still a big challenge, according to special officer, K-DISC (Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council), C.K. Padmakumar,

Experts from the field participated in a panel discussion on ‘Assistive device manufacturing – prospects and challenges’. Papers were presented on Kerala - Global Hub of Assistive Equipment Manufacturing and on various technical possibilities.

NIPMR executive director C. Chandrababu and others spoke.

