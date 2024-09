College of Engineering, Karunagappally, has invited applications for temporary vacancy of Assistant Professor in Computer Science and Electrical and Electronics departments. Qualification required is B-Tech and M-Tech with first class in relevant subject. Eligible candidates can appear for a written test and interview on September 30 at 10 a.m. with original certificates. For more details, visit www.ceknpy.ac.in or call 0476-2665935.