The College of Engineering, Karunagapally, has a temporary vacancy for the post of Assistant Professor in the Computer Science and Engineering department. Qualification is BTech and MTech with first class in relevant subject.

Interested persons can attend a written test and interview with original certificates proving the eligibility at 10 a.m. on July 29. For details, visit www.ceknpy.ac.in or call 0476 2665935.

