February 09, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - KOLLAM

The College of Engineering, Karunagapally, has invited applications for the temporary vacancy of Assistant Professor (English). Candidates with qualifications as per UGC norms can appear for a written test/interview at 10.30 a.m. on February 12 with original certificates. For more details, visit www.ceknpy.ac.in or call 0476 2666160, 2665935.