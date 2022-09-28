Assistant Professor vacancy

IHRD Engineering College, Karunagapally, has a temporary vacancy of Assistant Professor in the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering. The eligibility is BTech and MTech with first class in the subject concerned. Interested candidates can attend the written test/interview at the college at 10.30 a.m. on October 1 with original certificates. For more information, contact www.ceknpy.ac.in or call 0476 2665935.