Assistant professor vacancy in Karunagappally college

March 18, 2023 05:48 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The College of Engineering, Karunagappally, has invited application for the assistant professor vacancy in the Physics department. Candidates eligible as per University Grants Commission (UGC) norms can apply and those with first class in MSc will be considered. Interested persons can attend a written test/interview at the college at 10.30 a.m. on March 21 along with original certificates proving qualifications. For more details, visit www.ceknpy.ac.in or call 0476 2666160, 9400423081.  

